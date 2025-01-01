No outright winner of SA’s 2024 song of the year

Four songs dominated the country’s biggest radio stations.

There was no outright winner for Song of the Year in 2024 as four songs dominated radio stations. Picture: Hans Neleman/Getty Images

Unlike two decades ago when Malaika’s hit song Destiny was the undisputed crossover track in South Africa, New Year 2024 saw the Song of the Year title shared.

Destiny topped radio charts across South Africa and was considered a landmark in the country’s music history in 2004, selling more than 350,000 units of Malaika’s debut album which went seven times platinum.

The disparity in how people consume music now compared to 20 years ago has an impact on the ubiquity of a song because people are spoilt for choice from streaming platforms and less dependent on radio stations.

The variety in music taste found in the country’s different regions was more pronounced last night as four songs dominated the country’s biggest radio stations.

The biggest songs in Mzansi

Gucci

Mthandeni “SK” Manqele’s song Gucci was voted the best on Ukhozi FM.

Known as Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka (Song of the Year) on the station where millions of listeners vote for who they think deserves the title, the radio feature is a hotly contested one for artists who are mainly from KwaZulu-Natal.

Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka #UkhoziFMNYE2024



No.1 🔥 Mthandeni SK ft MaWhoo – Gucci#IngomaEhlukanisaUnyaka2024



Ukhozi FM isiteshi sakho esisemthethweni sengoma ehlukanisa unyaka, abanye abathule!



Ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka 2024 ixhaswe i-Black Technologies



Ukhozi FM – Luhamba… pic.twitter.com/RcF8oYfeNF — Ukhozi FM Official 📻 (@ukhozi_fm) December 31, 2024

Last year Khuzani’s Umjolo Lowo featuring Luve was announced as Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year with 993 667 votes but a slew of listeners complained that Thukzin’s iPlan should have won instead.

Gucci won this year’s title, beating Malibongewe “Mjolisi” Gwala’s tune My Dululu, which had also generated momentum among the Ukhozi FM listeners.

Chockslam

Real name Melita Mogale, Kharishma’s Chockslam hit the right notes in her home province of Limpopo as both the province’s stations Capricorn FM and Thobela FM listeners declared the song as the best of 2024.

🎵 Koša Ya Ngwaga 2024 🎵

Kharishma & Ba Bethe Gashoazen – Chokeslem pic.twitter.com/ExjPx37I4h December 31, 2024

Diqabang

Sol Phenduka’s Diqabang was ranked as the song of the year on Lesedi FM, and others felt the song should’ve been the outright winner even on other stations.

The song was released in May 2024 and the Kaya FM on-air personality was in awe of how the song has grown on house listeners.

We dropped Diqabang in may . 7 months ago . Literally on voting week . 🥹🥹 unbelievable man . January 1, 2025

Biri Marung

Biri Marung by Mr Pilato has a slew of credits to its name, including DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma, and was voted the song of the year on Metro FM.

The Number 1 song on The Final Countdown is Biri Marung By Tebogo G Mashego, Mr Pilato & Ego Slimflow🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/qiYz5aZ1i2 — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) December 31, 2024

