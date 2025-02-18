South Africa responds to claims of cooperating with Iran on nuclear energy [VIDEO]

The claims of a nuclear cooperation between South Africa and Iran were levelled by the Donald Trump administration in an executive order.

Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela has dismissed claims of any cooperation with Iran on nuclear energy.

The claims of nuclear cooperation between South Africa and Iran were levelled by the Donald Trump administration in an executive order on 7 February 2025.

Trump orders

It states: “South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice, and reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military and nuclear arrangements.”

Three days earlier, on 4 February, Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) “restoring maximum pressure on Iran, denying Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon, and countering Iran’s malign influence abroad.”

SA and Iran

In a post on X (formally Twitter) on Monday, the Iran Observer claimed: “South Africa is exploring the possibility of giving Iran a contract for a nuclear power plant, as the country plans to add 2 500 megawatts of capacity.

“If the deal is given to Iran, it will be the first time that the Iranian government would build a nuclear power plant outside of its territory.”

‘No cooperation’

However, Monyela denied that there was any cooperation with Iran.

“South Africa has not had any cooperation with Iran in the nuclear field in any form or shape. There are no technical exchanges between the two countries and neither do we export to Iran any controlled items ( nuclear, chemical, biological).

“These areas are strictly governed by our country’s Non-Proliferation Act and monitored by the relevant UN agencies. Our nuclear programme is under comprehensive safeguards and declarations are submitted to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency). The report is misleading,” Monyela said.

NECSA refutes claims

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) also refuted claims that the country is assisting Iran to develop nuclear arrangements.

NECSA Group CEO Loyiso Tyabashe told the SABC during a roundtable on the organisation’s contribution to the South African economy that there is no memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran.

“There are no other working relationships that I am aware of as an organisation, and I believe that the work that we are doing to collaborate with many other nations, including the USA, going forward because nuclear is a very collaborative space… Clearly there is no work that we are doing with Iran.”

Megawatts

Earlier this month, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe told Reuters South Africa could turn to Russia or Iran to expand its civilian nuclear power capacity.

South Africa, which operates Africa’s only nuclear power plant, Koeberg, plans to add 2,500 megawatts of new capacity to tackle load shedding that has plagued the economy and to reduce emissions.

According to Mantashe, South Africa can’t have a contract that states Russia and Iran must not bid.

“If they are the best in terms of the offer on the table, we’ll take any (country),” he was quoted as saying.

Nuclear energy

South Africa voluntarily dismantled its nuclear weapons in 1993, and all its facilities are closely monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Nuclear is under scrutiny globally. South Africa has maintained that its nuclear programme is for peace purposes, mainly energy and for the treatment of cancer.

But the US president moved to impose executive orders on South Africa, claiming that the country has “re-established its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military and nuclear arrangements.”

