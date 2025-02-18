Police launch manhunt for at least 8 foreign nationals involved in Zanzou bar assault

The main charges being investigated by the Saps include compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.

Police have launched a manhunt for at least eight foreign nationals in connection with the Zanzou bar and lounge incident in Pretoria

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit has taken over the investigation into the Pretoria nightclub incident.

Manhunt

The FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual-related offences.

“The main charges that are being investigated by the Saps are the following: compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

“Following a call by the Saps for victims to come forward, the Saps confirm that only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 were reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday evening. According to the victims, they were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced, and their statements will also be included in the docket.”

Assault

The three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the Zanzou bar and lounge have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station.

Mathe said the victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023, wherein a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and manager of the nightclub.

“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a store room and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.

“Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the nightclub who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to come forward to assist police investigations. Pablo has made numerous allegations, and police believe he would be instrumental in assisting them in solving this case,” Mathe said.

The disturbing and graphic videos of the assault, reportedly shared by a former employee, surfaced on social media on Monday.

Zanzou management

Zanzou management, in a statement, acknowledged the “practices” carried out by its bouncers and called the videos “historical”. Although some on social media speculated the practices were linked to non-payment of bills, the club said they were related to phone theft at the club.

“The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms,” the club said.

The nightclub said that upon learning about the incidents, management immediately launched an investigation, ended the “practices,” and dismissed the security personnel.

The nightclub has, however, denied that patrons were violated for owing the club as alleged in the viral footage.

Investigations

Mathe added that national police commissioner Fannie Masemola commended the Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, and his team for the speed with which they have attended to this case.

“General Fannie Masemola is satisfied with the level of response and assures the victims that police will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“Those who have knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to report to the Brooklyn police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111,” Mathe said.

*This is a developing story

