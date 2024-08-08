SA Rugby offer support to French rugby after player swept out to sea

SA Rugby have sent their condolences and offered support to French rugby and the family of 17-year-old player Medhi Narjissi, who was swept out to sea during a recovery session at Cape Point on Wednesday.

The young player was a member of the French Under-18 team which is in South Africa to contest a tournament with the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia.

Narjissi was on an outing with the squad when incident occurred. The National Sea and Rescue Institute (NSRI) are continuing their search for the boy.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Narjissi was swimming at the beach when strong rip currents swept him into the surf zone.

‘Devaststing news

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community for the tragic loss of Medhi,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union, on Thursday.

“We cannot begin to comprehend the sorrow the family must be feeling at this moment. Please know that the entire rugby fraternity stands with you in mourning the loss of Medhi.

“This devastating news has been felt deeply across the rugby community here in South Africa and around the world.”

Search continues

Alexander said that SA Rugby had offered every support it could to the French team and Mehdi’s family, who they said were en route to South Africa.

The French Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday that Mehdi was swept away by a wave as he and his team-mates were swimming at the Cape of Good Hope at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were mobilised to conduct a search and rescue operation without success throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It is not yet known whether the rugby tournament scheduled for Stellenberg High School in Cape Town, which it to kick off on Monday will be impacted.