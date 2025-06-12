World

India’s civil aviation authority says 242 people on board crashed Air India plane to London

12 June 2025

An emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.

An Air-India airplane flies over Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

An Air India airplane flies over Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on June 5, 2025. Picture for illustration purposes: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via AFP

Air India confirmed on Thursday that its Flight 171 from the western city of Ahmedabad to London Gatwick had crashed in a “tragic accident”.

“With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said, adding that an emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.

