Two SANDF soldiers killed, 20 injured in DRC mortar attack

A mortar attack on a South African National Defence Force base in DRC killed two soldiers and injured 20 others.

A mortar attack on one of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) bases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) resulted in two deaths and 20 injuries.

The SANDF issued a statement confirming that the attack took place at the base in Sake, in eastern DRC, on Tuesday.

Four members hospitalised

“Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, whilst the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon,” the army’s statement said.

The SA National Defence Force confirms the Mortar Attack on one of our Bases in Sake, in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At least 2 900 SANDF soldiers were deployed to provide support in combating illicit armed factions in the eastern region of the DRC.

The deployment was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fulfil the country’s obligation towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to the DRC.

“The families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed, and all procedures to bring their mortal remains are in process. The names of the deceased will be communicated in due course,” the SANDF said.

SANDF deaths in central Africa

A SANDF troop died on 30 May during the army’s battle with M23 rebels, also in Sake, and 13 others sustained injuries.

On 10 June, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, accompanied by senior leadership in the SANDF, handed over the mortal remains of Sergeant Mbulelo David Ngubane to his family following his tragic death. The ceremony took place at the Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Four SANDF soldiers have been killed in the DRC, including two in February in another mortar attack.

According to the Presidency, the year-long, R2 billion deployment would not impact provisions for the cash-strapped SANDF’s regular maintenance and emergency repairs.

There have been calls for the South African army to be withdrawn from the central African country, with opposition, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, criticising the deployment for putting troops’ lives at risk.

The DRC has maintained that the Tutsi M23 rebels were backed by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame regime.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa