Waterkloof AAD Expo air show: Keep your pets safe and take note of these road closures

The AAD expo – Africa’s only aerospace and defence expo – is currently underway at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, Pretoria.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department said several roads will be closed over the weekend due to the African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) expo.

AAD expo 2022

Watch: Air show sneak peek

Sneak peek of the spectacular airshow coming your way this weekend, 24 & 25 September. #AAD2022 pic.twitter.com/leoJWzwvcH— AAD Exhibition (@aadexpo) September 22, 2022

The event combines both a trade exhibition and an air show, and returns after a long break as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, which officially opened on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, attracts exhibitors from all continents.

The ADD expo includes a host of national pavilions, including the world’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturers.

Minister Gordhan assessing Denel arms exhibition at the Africa Aerospace Defence Airshow 2022. Minister is with Denel Acting GCEO, Mr Mike Kgobe and CRO, Mr Riaz Saloojee. #AAD22 pic.twitter.com/Qs5QlLXc6b— DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) September 22, 2022

Keep your pets safe

The metro police have warned residents who live around Waterkloof Air Force Base about an increase in aircraft movement since 17 September 2022, which is expected to peak at the weekend.

“On the days of the event – which is Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 September 2022, the noise level of the aircraft will be high.”

Meanwhile, from 9am to 6pm, residents in the area are advised to keep their pets secure and safe.

IN PICS: AAD Expo day one at Waterkloof Air Force base

1/13 A South African Defence Force Rooikat shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 2/13 An armoured vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 3/13 A South African Defence Force Oliphant main battle tank shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 4/13 A South African Defence Force Rooikat shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 5/13 A Turkish made 1911 handgun from Tisas at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 6/13 Firearms from Turkey on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 7/13 A South African Defence Force Oliphant main battle tank shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 8/13 A South African made armoured vehicle on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 9/13 A US Air Force C17 at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 10/13 A Search And Rescue vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 11/13 A South African Defence Force Rooivalk at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 12/13 A South African Defence Force Rooivalk at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 13/13 A South African Defence Force Oryx carries a Gecko light transport vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Road closures

The department urged motorists to follow information boards, adding that all routes will be clearly marked as well.

“TMPD will be deployed on all routes to assist with traffic flow and monitor all road closures.”

Streets that will be closed on the days of the event:

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and R21 freeway.

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Solomon Cress (Unie Street).

Veldpou Street at Dastek.

Parking will be available at:

Park and ride from Armscor (Krygkor), next Waterkloof Hoërskool.

Park and ride from 68 Air School, Trichardt Rd and Zircon Street.

Guatrain Station in Centurion.

Parking entry points:

From van Ryneveld Rd, Nellmapius Drive, Van Ryneveld Road and N1 Botha Avenue up to Topaz Avenue.

Edited by Cheryl Kahla, original article via SAnews.gov.za.