Major development in SANDF injured’s return

A group of injured SANDF soldiers arrived home early on Tuesday morning with more set to be back in South Africa later this week.

Wounded South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have arrived home from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The early-hour arrival comes two weeks after the bodies of 14 dead soldiers were repatriated from the eastern parts of the central African nation.

The SANDF confirms that some soldiers require high level medical care and have been transported to a medical facility in Pretoria.

Numbers unconfirmed

The total number of soldiers brought home, as well as the number of wounded and seriously injured, has not been confirmed by the SANDF.

“The SANDF confirms that the group of critically injured soldiers who needed urgent medical attention have been successfully repatriated,” the entity stated on Tuesday.

“The remainder are scheduled to arrive in South Africa during the course of the week.

“The SANDF in coordination with other relevant role players has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members,” the SANDF added.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re in serious trouble’: SANDF crisis deepens as leaders clash over its future

Director of Politics and Defence for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Professor Kula Theletsane could also not confirm the number of soldiers removed from the conflict zone but said the plane used could carry roughly 190 passengers.

Additionally, Theletsane confirmed to Newzroom Afrika that none of the SADC units had a plane with the required capacity, and were forced to source a private aircraft.

No word on pregnant soldiers

The SANDF did not elaborate on claims that female soldiers were also returning home pregnant.

“We urge the public to respect and afford privacy to the injured members and their families during the healing process.

“The SANDF remains committed to the welfare of our soldiers. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” stated the SANDF.

Academics last week referred to the SANDF as a ‘welfare organisation’, suggesting that if it was not ble to fulfil military roles it was not fit for purpose.

NOW READ: SANDF a ‘welfare organisation’: Academics advise on military restructuring