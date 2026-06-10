TMPD nab suspected dealers in Hercules KFC drug bust

TMPD drug unit seized nyaope and crystal meth after tip-off, arresting two men while Catherine Keyworth demands easier drug reporting systems.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit officers arrested suspected drug dealers following a tip-off about a man allegedly selling drugs near a KFC in Hercules over the weekend.

“On arrival, officers conducted observations and engaged with a male matching the description,” spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

TMPD drug unit seized nyaope and crystal meth after tip-off

“While speaking to him, a second male arrived in a vehicle. Searches of the suspect and the vehicle uncovered suspected narcotics identified as nyaope and crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.

“Two males were immediately arrested and the exhibits have been seized for further forensic analysis and investigation. The suspects were detained at a local police station,” Mahamba said.

TMPD made another bust last month in Pretoria North and arrested four suspects and recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, burglary equipment and illegal drugs.

Arcadia City Improvement District manager Catherine Keyworth said the reporting of drugs should be made easier.

Reporting drugs should be made easier

“Drug users openly use in the streets. We need to re-examine systems. Our entire psychosocial support system needs to be examined. The visible drug use isn’t recreational any more; we clean up the used needles,” she said.

“I believe in making clean needles available, but we have a fatal flaw: those needles are not returned for safe destruction. They lie on the streets. The exchange of safe needles has been neglected.”

Keyworth said she has seen drug users lying on pavements.

“At what point did we normalise this?”