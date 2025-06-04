‘SAPS has no authority over judicial decisions’: Police respond to new WSU student protest

Three WSU students were arrested during Wednesday's protest and face charges of public violence, damage to infrastructure, and damage to property.

Fresh student demonstrations erupted at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus on Wednesday morning, prompting police deployment and the closure of the N2 highway.

Students protested the bail release of a residence manager accused of murdering a fellow student.

The protests began in the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 5 am, with students burning tyres and blocking the main N2 road between Durban and the town centre.

Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who shielded themselves with cardboard and foam materials while wearing balaclavas to avoid identification.

Two police officers have reportedly been injured during a confrontation with the protesting students.

Background to the new WSU protest

The demonstrations stem from Tuesday’s court decision to release Manelisi Mampane, a 54-year-old residence manager, on R10 000 bail.

Mampane faces charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the fatal shooting of 24-year-old student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a campus protest in April.

The original April protest involved students demonstrating over poor residence conditions and maintenance issues.

During that demonstration, Mbolekwa was allegedly shot and killed by the residence manager, while other students sustained injuries.

Police response to WSU unrest and the suspect’s release

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Wednesday morning distanced itself from the judicial decision to release Mampane, while acknowledging the community’s distress.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana emphasised that the bail decision was beyond police authority.

“Saps acknowledges the ongoing student protests at the Walter Sisulu University at Mthatha campus, concerning the court-ordered release of a murder suspect linked to the death of Sisonke Mbolekwa,” Gantana said.

“We recognise the profound distress this case has caused within the university community.”

Gantana reinforced constitutional rights while emphasising legal boundaries: “Saps affirms the constitutional right to peaceful protest (Section 17) but emphasises its mandate to ensure public safety, protect infrastructure, and uphold the rule of law without interfering in judicial independence.”

Gantana explained that the suspect’s release was directed by the court under standard legal procedures.

“Saps has no authority over judicial decisions,” she stated.

Ongoing investigation and arrests

Despite the bail release, police confirmed that their investigation remains active.

“The murder investigation remains active, prioritised, and ongoing. We continue to collaborate closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to pursue justice through legal channels,” Gantana indicated.

Three students were arrested during Wednesday’s protest and face charges of public violence, damage to infrastructure, and damage to property.

Police condemned the violent aspects of the demonstration, stating: “We condemn reported acts of vandalism, arson, road blockades, or intimidation. Such criminal conduct diverts critical resources from the investigation and undermines the pursuit of justice.”

Provincial leadership appeals for calm

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso made a direct appeal to the student community.

“We appeal for calm as we patiently allow legal processes to unfold. We encourage those who are aggrieved to channel grievances through lawful avenues,” Kupiso stated.

The police leadership acknowledged the emotional aspect of the situation while calling for restraint.

“Emotional solidarity is understood, but unlawful actions jeopardise the justice we collectively seek. Saps remains unwavering in its commitment to solving this crime and securing accountability through due process,” Kupiso concluded.

Family’s allegations and legal action

According to Newzroom Afrika, the victim’s family expressed deep disappointment with Tuesday’s bail decision, with their spokesperson alleging judicial bias.

The family reportedly believes the presiding magistrate showed favouritism during proceedings and plans to file a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission.

They also announced intentions to appeal the bail decision.

WSU protests impact on academic activities

The ongoing unrest has disrupted university operations, with academic activities reportedly halted for approximately six weeks due to the incidents surrounding Mampane’s arrest and subsequent bail release.

Students who spoke to the media indicated their determination to continue the protests until justice is served.

The protests have also affected local traffic patterns, with the closure of the N2 highway forcing motorists to seek alternative routes through residential areas not typically used for heavy traffic flow.

Police officers have been directing traffic around the protest areas.

Police have appealed to students to honour Mbolekwa’s memory through constructive, non-violent means while allowing the legal system to proceed through proper channels.

