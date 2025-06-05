Higher education chair condemns WSU student protest as EFF launches petition

In response to the bail decision, the EFF Youth Command called upon the NPA to file an urgent appeal against the bail decision.

The decision by Mthatha Magistrate’s Court to grant bail to Manelisi Mampane, accused of murdering Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa, has drawn sharp criticism from parliamentary and political leaders who question the integrity of the justice system and warn against violent student protests.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education, Tebogo Letsie, cautioned WSU students that disagreement with the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court’s decision to grant bail to Manelisi Mampane does not justify violent protest.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command launched a campaign on Change.org to have the bail decision overturned in the case involving the fatal shooting of student Sisonke Mbolekwa.

Mampane faces charges of murder, attempted murder of two other students, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition following a shooting incident at the university campus.

Students at the university were unhappy about Mampane’s release, which prompted demonstrations by students at the University’s Mthatha campus on Wednesday morning.

The fresh protests prompted police deployment and the closure of the N2 highway.

The protests began in the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 5am, with students burning tyres and blocking the main N2 road between Durban and the town centre.

Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who shielded themselves with cardboard and foam materials while wearing balaclavas to avoid identification.

Parliament warns against WSU students violent protests

Letsie issued a stern warning to protesting students on Wednesday, cautioning that disagreement with court decisions does not justify actions that threaten public order and safety.

“While we understand the deep pain and frustration students may be feeling following the tragic and senseless killing of their fellow student, resorting to violent protests and damaging property is not the answer,” Letsie said during a portfolio committee meeting in parliament.

The parliamentary leader specifically condemned road blockages and tire burning incidents that followed the bail decision, arguing that such actions divert police resources from combating serious crimes, including gender-based violence.

Letsie expressed hope that justice would ultimately be served, while emphasising the need for lawful responses to the court’s decision.

“Destruction only sets us back and hinders our collective progress,” he said.

“We are hopeful that justice will be served and that the matter will continue to receive the attention it deserves. However, we must channel our emotions constructively and within the confines of the law. Furthermore, we call upon the university not to bring the perpetrator back to the institution, and he must be placed on special leave,” Letsie added.

WSU leadership called to action

Letsie directed his appeal to the university’s Student Representative Council, urging them to provide leadership during the crisis and protect community infrastructure.

He emphasised that destruction of property would only hinder collective progress and called for de-escalation efforts.

“Lastly, we urge the SRC to engage with students and help de-escalate tensions. It is vital that we avoid further incidents that could lead to harm or damage to university and community property.”

EFF youth command condemns bail decision

The Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command (EFFYC) launched a petition demanding the revocation of bail, while condemning the magistrate’s decision as evidence of a justice system that favours criminals over victims.

The party expressed strong dissatisfaction with what they characterised as a dangerous precedent.

It further highlighted the severity of the charges against Mampane, noting that he allegedly brought an unlawfully possessed firearm onto university premises, designated as a gun-free zone, and opened fire on unarmed students from behind.

Additionally, the youth organisation argued that allowing such an individual back into society, even temporarily, sends a disturbing message about the value placed on students’ lives.

Procedural concerns raised

The EFF Youth Command outlined several procedural irregularities that they observed during the bail process, which contributed to their concerns about the case’s handling.

These included the downgrading of the matter from Schedule 6 to Schedule 5, which lowered the threshold for securing bail despite the serious nature of the charges.

The party also raised alarm about the accused’s alleged relocation to a “safe house” with an address unknown to the investigating officer.

They noted that the court rejected an affidavit from a senior police official denying knowledge of the address, yet the magistrate relied solely on claims that the address had been provided.

Additional concerns centred on the risk of witness and evidence interference, given that the accused now has access to electronic communication and Walter Sisulu University’s ICT and student databases.

The youth command emphasised that at least one surviving victim has expressed fear for their life.

It also questioned the abrupt change in magistrates, court delays allegedly due to fuel shortages for a generator, and what they described as an unexplained interruption and hasty conclusion of the judgment, raising concerns about the transparency and integrity of the proceedings.

Broader justice system critique

The youth organisation placed the bail decision within what they described as a worrying pattern in South Africa’s justice system, where cases with overwhelming evidence and significant public interest fail to deliver credible outcomes.

“While the EFFYC remains adherent to the constitutional democratic practices that empower the courts on matters of dispute, we take the view that the justice system must be seen to be just so as not to erode public trust,” the organisation stated.

“The justice system has the potential of being overridden by the public, where justice is not being accepted by the public as a means to protect all those who cannot do so independently.”

The EFFYC warned that when courts fail to take public trust and concern seriously, communities will find alternative ways to respond to what they termed “small-time, cheap rascal criminals such as the accused Manelisi Mampane.”

Calls for legal action and accountability

In response to the bail decision, the EFFYC called upon the National Prosecuting Authority to file an urgent appeal against the bail decision and pursue a review of the matter’s handling.

They also demanded accountability from the magistrate who presided over the bail hearing, arguing that the observed irregularities warrant scrutiny of the official’s conduct.

The organisation expressed solidarity with WSU students, whom they described as having been failed by the Department of Higher Education, university management, and now the courts.

They reiterated support for the families of Sisonke Mbolekwa, Lizwa Ndzumo, and Sethu Ndamase during what they characterised as a time when the justice system has delayed retribution.

Related case raises additional concerns

The EFFYC also noted concerns about another bail application scheduled for the same day in the case of Sethu Ndamase, a 20-year-old medical student allegedly shot by university security on 12 March 2025.

The organisation expressed hope that similar errors would not be repeated and that the court would act appropriately given the weight of the allegations.

They emphasised that Mbolekwa was part of the WSU student community and called for black youth to unite unconditionally in her memory and in the cause of justice.

