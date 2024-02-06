SA’s Monyela finds Nigeria’s statement warning its fans ‘totally unnecessary’

SA's head of public diplomacy called Nigeria's statement 'totally unnecessary' after it urged fans to be careful where they celebrate.

Head of Public Diplomacy for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, is unhappy with a statement issued by Nigeria’s High Commission urging Super Eagles fans to be mindful of ‘inflammatory online comments’ made by Bafana Bafana fans and watch where they celebrate.

This as the two African nations prepare to face off in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal on Wednesday night.

“The attention of the Nigeria High Commission [in] Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal match…” Nigeria’s High Commission told its residents living in SA in its statement.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against ‘Nigerians cooking jollof rice’ before the match and ‘showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles’, among others.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.”

The High Commission urged its residents to maintain the good conduct they are known for and abide by the law before and after the match.

“Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”

‘Totally unnecessary’

Monyela shared on X that he found this a “very unfortunate and regrettable statement issued by our Nigerian friends” and that he would engage with his Nigerian counterparts through diplomatic channels on this.

“It creates unnecessary alarm and tension,” he tweeted. “Bafana Bafana have played the Super Eagles many times, and there’s no history of soccer hooliganism associated with the outcome of such encounters.

“South Africans pose no threat to Nigerians… Totally unnecessary!”

Not all users agreed with Monyela or the approach he took.

Duduzile tweeted, “Nigerian friends? They are not our friends at all. Sharing the same continent doesn’t make us friends.”

To this, Monyela replied, “In diplomacy, everyone is a friend.”

