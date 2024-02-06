Local Soccer

6 Feb 2024

Nigeria star Osimhen a doubt for Bafana semifinal

'If cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm,' read a Nigeria team update.

Victor Osimhen - Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has an abdominal injury that makes him a doubt to face Bafana. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

An abdominal injury has cast a doubt over Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s place in the Super Eagles team for Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria.

Osimhen did not travel with the rest of the squad to the semifinal venue in Bouake on Tuesday, staying back in Abidjan to receive treatment on his injury.

“We will fly from Abidjan to Bouake today (Monday) via a 10pm …. flight,” read an update from the Nigeria camp.

“Victor Osimhen will not join us on this trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

“If cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm.”

Super Eagles blow

Losing the Napoli striker would be a blow for the Super Eagles, even if Osimhen has not had as much of an influence on the tournament so far as many expected. Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman has stood out in the knockout stages with three goals, while Osimhen’s only strike came in the opening match against Equatorial Guinea.

The 25 year-old, nevertheless, remains the focal point of Nigeria’s attack and his absence would certainly be a blow to Jose Peseiro’s side.

