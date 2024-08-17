Sassa clears the air on disability grant assessments

Here's who is eligible for a Sassa disability grant and which of the two they can get.

Hundreds of people queue outside the gates of the SASSA office in Gugulethu, Cape Town trying to renew their lapsed disability grants. Picture: Buziwe Nocuze.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reassured those applying for disability grants that doctors and nurses used to assess their cases are properly trained.

There have been several enquiries, including on social media, about the quality of assessors. Among these was their capability to identify lesser-known conditions.

The agency said all of its medical practitioners were trained.

“This training is offered by the agency and focuses on medical assessment guidelines, disability management processes, and the legislative framework governing social assistance.

Here’s who can apply for a Sassa disability grant

Any disabled person who is over the age of 18 years and is a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee residing in SA can apply on Sassa’s website.

Those who apply are encouraged to book a medical assessment online using the client portal. Those who aren’t able to do this can visit a local SASSA office.

“When the clients are successfully booked in the portal, there will be a proof of booking that confirms the assessment date and venue. Lastly, the clients receive SMS confirmation”.

The assessment is to determine whether the person is eligible, and if the disability is permanent or temporary.

The difference in grants

For a permanent grant, the condition must continue to exist for longer than 12 months.

The temporary disability is given to those whose “medical condition continues to exist for a period less than 6 months”.

“Such as someone with a broken leg who is unable to enter the open labour market or to support themselves in light of their disability,” explained the agency.

Those on the grant should not unreasonably refuse to accept employment which is within their capability and which can provide an income.