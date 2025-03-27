Sassa grant card switch: 800 000 beneficiaries will have to collect their money at the post office

You may not be able to use your old Sassa card anymore, but you can still get your grant.

Thousands will have to queue at the Post Offices from next week. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

While more than a million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries have swapped their gold Postbank Sassa grant cards for new black ones, around 800 000 are yet to do so.

This was revealed by Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

She said the agency and the Department of Social Development had assured the Reserve Bank that those who haven’t made the switch will do so by the end of April.

“They have assured that the period is sufficient for them to complete the migration process. By then, they should have everyone on board,” Ntshavheni said.

The agency has more than 329 sites to update your card at, and it promises to increase this number further next month.

“More than half of this one million has been achieved in the last one-and-a-half months. In February alone, we achieved 40% of this one million.

“The fact that we have done over 450 000 beneficiaries in one month is testament that the system is working and that whatever we put in place is working,” Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said last week.

ALSO READ: D-day for Sassa gold card swap, but breather until end of June – What to know

You can still collect your grant

Millions are expected to line up for their monthly grants starting next week on the dates below.

Older Persons Grant: Wednesday, 2 April

Wednesday, 2 April Disability Grant: Thursday, 3 April

Thursday, 3 April Children’s grants: Friday, 4 April

However, those still using the old gold card will have to collect their payments at a South African Post Office branch. They will need to bring an ID book or card to present to get their grants over the counter.

Sassa distributes approximately 19 million social grants, with 15% of recipients receiving payments through Postbank.

ALSO READ: Sassa gold card migration: You’ll still be able to get your grant after the deadline

Your money is safe, even if you can’t use it

While those who have a gold card cannot use it to collect their grant or buy groceries, the money on the card is still safe.

“No one will be able to access your money except you,” Mbengashe said.

Home visits

For those unable to visit sites to switch their cards, the agency has started home visits.

For bedridden beneficiaries unable to visit transition sites, Postbank and Sassa have implemented home visit services.

“All you have to do is dial the Sassa call centre or the Postbank call centre or sites to register for people to come and visit you.

“When you go and register, we are pleading with people to provide, if possible, a medical certificate, social worker certificate or a clinic letter that states that indeed you are bedridden,” Mbengashe explained.

NOW READ: Confirmed! Early payment for ALL Sassa grants in April

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Cornelia Le Roux