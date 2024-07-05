‘A person next to her noticed she wasn’t moving’: Woman dies while waiting in Sassa grant queue

The woman was pronounced dead on scene when a person queuing next to her noted that she was not moving.

A woman died at the Sassa Bloemfontein offices in the Free State this week, while applying for a disability grant and child support grant.

The incident occurred at around midday on Monday, and the client was confirmed dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old had been at the branch to apply for a disability grant and child support grant.

The woman had a heart condition

A person queuing next to the woman noticed she was not moving and alerted the branch’s authorities.

Her identity was concealed for safety reasons according to Free State MEC of Social Development, Mathabo Leeto.

Thembile Nqabeni, spokesperson for the Free State Department of Social Development said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were promptly alerted after hearing the report.

The woman’s family as well as the South African Police Service (Saps) were also alerted.

“Family members were promptly collected from their home and brought to the Sassa office for the necessary processes.

“The family confirmed that the client was suffering from a heart condition and was under medication,” Nqabeni added.

After following all the essential measures, the deceased woman as per the family’s approval was expedited to the mortuary.

Condolences

Leeto expressed her deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“As the Department, our immediate thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We will dispatch our social workers and officials to provide psychosocial support and counselling,” she said.

Furthermore, Leeto said Sassa conducted an internal review to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, and social workers and officials will provide psychosocial support and counselling to the family and staff affected by the incident.

The department has appealed to the community, family, and friends to cooperate fully with authorities during the investigation into the tragic event.

“Our agency, SASSA, puts the safety and wellbeing of our clients and staff at the highest importance,” Leeto emphasised.