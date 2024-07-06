Daily news update: Woman dies in Sassa queue | Zille clarifies ‘thrown to dogs’ remark | Disaster centres prepare for cold fronts

In today’s news, a woman died while applying for grants at a Sassa office in Bloemfontein, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has clarified a remark she says was taken out of context, and the Western Cape disaster management centre is one of a few emergency services groups preparing for the worst ahead of this weekend’s cold fronts.

Also, the new minister of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said they will not be procuring any new houses or offices for executives, and TV channel Moja Love said the withdrawal of charges against TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane will not affect their working relationship.

News today: 6 July 2024

‘A person next to her noticed she wasn’t moving’: Woman dies while waiting in Sassa grant queue

A woman died at the Sassa Bloemfontein offices in the Free State this week, while applying for a disability grant and child support grant.

Picture: Gallo Images

The incident occurred at around midday on Monday, and the client was confirmed dead at the scene.

Helen Zille clarifies KZN ‘thrown to dogs remark’

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille has told The Citizen that her remarks about KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) being “thrown to the dogs” were taken out of context.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

During a media briefing about the Gauteng provincial government on Wednesday, Zille said regardless of what happens in their negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, the DA will not pull out of the KZN’s provincial government of unity (PGU).

Western Cape disaster centre prepares for intense cold fronts from Sunday until Tuesday

It will be best to stay indoors while very cold and windy conditions batter much of South Africa until Tuesday. Snow is even expected in four provinces.

Image: X/SA Weather Service

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province’s disaster management centre is preparing for the series of cold fronts

No more new houses or offices for ministers and their deputies

New Minister of Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson has moved to limit the luxury lives of Cabinet ministers.

New Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Tightening the screws on funds being spent unnecessarily, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will not be procuring any new houses or offices for the executives.

‘I am God’s mistake’: Haunting last interview with murdered SA high jump star Jacques Freitag

His name features alongside those of iconic athletes such as Usain Bolt, but Jacques Freitag’s meteoric rise to sporting fame and fortune came at a high price.

From left: Jacques Freitag holds his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Freitag at a rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga in July 2023. Pictures: Michael Steele/Getty Images and Supplied

Freitag’s bullet-ridden body was found in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria West on Monday afternoon, 1 July this year, during an extensive search operation for the former high jump world champion.

‘Verdict does not change any working relationship with Jub Jub’ – Moja Love

TV channel Moja Love has reacted to the withdrawal of charges against TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane, saying that the verdict doesn’t change their working relationship.

On Thursday the NPA withdrew all charges against Jub Jub, the charges were of rape, attempted murder and assault against. Moja Love said this hasn’t changed anything its working relationship with Jub Jub. Picture; official_jubjub/Instagram

“The verdict does not change any working relationship with Jub Jub. The matter had no impact on the channel,” Moja Love’s spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete told The Citizen.

WATCH: SA’s Dr Fezile Mkhize makes history at Mister Supranational 2024

In a groundbreaking moment for South Africa and the African continent, Dr Fezile Mkhize has carved his name in history as the first South African, the first black winner, and the first African to be crowned Mister Supranational.

Mr Supranational 2024 Dr Fezile Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

The prestigious pageant, held in Poland, culminated in an unforgettable finale where Mkhize’s presence and performance captured the hearts of judges and viewers alike.

‘They are the team we haven’t beaten’ — Kolisi’s Boks target Ireland scalp

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admitted his team were eager to achieve a win over Ireland in their opening clash of the Incoming Series at Loftus on Saturday, as that is one thing the current crop of Boks and management team have yet to accomplish. Kick-off is 5pm.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Rugby World Cup trophy after triumphing over the All Blacks in the World Cup final in France last year. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

When Rassie Erasmus initially took over in 2018 and the current group of players came together, very few would have imagined the amazing success that they would have over the next six years.

Mokwena says he would love to be Middendorp’s assistant

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that he would like to be Ernst Middendorp’s assistant.

Rulani Mokwena, former coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Mokwena is currently without a club after he was released by Sundowns this week – a move that sent shockwaves across the South African football fraternity.

