Sassa warns grant recipients of ‘Ubuntu Life’ misusing name and logo

The agency has urged South Africans to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activities.

Sassa is expected to disburse August social grants to beneficiaries in the first week of August. Picture: sassa.co.za

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has issued a stern warning to the public about “Ubuntu Life”, which it says is unlawfully using Sassa’s name, logo, and brand to mislead beneficiaries.

Sassa has unequivocally distanced itself from any association with this entity and refutes any claims or suggestions that Ubuntu Life is affiliated with, endorsed by, or contracted by the agency in any capacity.

Precaution

Sassa CEO, Themba Matlou, has urged the public not to engage with any individuals or organisations that claim to operate on behalf of the agency without official verification.

“Sassa does not outsource grant applications or beneficiary services to private companies such as Ubuntu Life or any other company for that matter.

“We appeal to the members of the public, especially our beneficiaries, not to fall prey to these fraudulent acts committed in Sassa’s name. Please exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of such acts with Sassa before partaking in them,” emphasised Matlou.

No fees

Matlou further reiterated that Sassa does not charge any fees for social grant services, as these services are provided free of charge by employed Sassa officials.

“Sassa’s legal team has taken steps to initiate formal action against the unlawful use of its brand and will pursue all legal avenues to protect the integrity of its services and the safety of South African social grant beneficiaries

“All official Sassa communications come via its official platforms and service points. If anyone has been approached or misled by Ubuntu Life or any similar entity, they are urged to report the matter immediately to the nearest South African Police Service or call Sassa on its toll-free number, 0800 60 10 11 or email [email protected],” Matlou said.

August grants

Meanwhile, Sassa is expected to disburse August social grants to beneficiaries in the first week of August.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 7 August 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

