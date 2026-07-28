Sassa warns grant review beneficiaries to complete process or risk suspension

Beneficiaries whose grants have been identified for review will not receive their payments during the normal three-day payment cycle.

Social grant beneficiaries whose grants have been selected for review have been urged to complete the process during August or risk having their grants suspended or lapsing altogether.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday reminded affected beneficiaries that they would receive their August payments on a separate fourth payment day instead of during the normal three-day payment cycle.

The agency stressed that grant reviews are a legal requirement to ensure social assistance reaches only qualifying beneficiaries and to protect the integrity of the system.

“Failure to respond to a review request may result in the grant being suspended or lapsing in accordance with the Social Assistance Act.”

Why beneficiaries are being reviewed

Sassa said beneficiaries selected for review are notified through SMS messages and urged recipients to ensure their contact details remain up to date.

“Sassa notifies beneficiaries who have been selected for a grant review through Short Message Service (SMS) notifications. It is therefore essential that beneficiaries keep their contact details up to date.”

The agency reminded beneficiaries to notify Sassa immediately whenever they change their cellphone number, residential address or other contact information, as well as when there are changes to their financial circumstances or if they travel outside South Africa.

“Sassa can only send review notifications using the contact details recorded on its database.”

According to the agency, grant reviews help verify that beneficiaries continue to qualify for assistance, protect the integrity of the social assistance system, prevent fraud and abuse, and maintain an accurate and up-to-date beneficiary database.

Documents needed for a grant review

Beneficiaries attending a review should bring all documents needed to verify their continued eligibility.

Depending on the type of grant, this may include:

A valid South African ID

Proof of income

Bank statements for the previous three months

Proof of residence

Proof of marital status where applicable

Grant-specific documents such as children’s birth certificates or school attendance confirmations

Any additional documents requested in the review notification

Sassa advised beneficiaries to attend their review appointment as soon as possible after receiving notification and to bring original documents together with certified copies where required.

The agency added that beneficiaries who are bedridden or medically unable to visit an office should contact their nearest Sassa office, where an authorised representative may be appointed to assist.

Online services available

Sassa encouraged beneficiaries to use its digital and online services where possible to reduce queues at local offices.

The agency said many services can be accessed online, helping beneficiaries save both time and transport costs.

It added that free Wi-Fi is available at Sassa offices to enable beneficiaries to access online services using their own smartphones, while officials are available to assist those who need help using the digital platforms.

Sassa said it remains committed to providing “efficient, accessible and dignified services while safeguarding public funds and ensuring that social assistance reaches all qualifying beneficiaries.”

Fourth payment day for reviewed grants

Beneficiaries whose grants have been identified for review will not receive their payments during the normal three-day payment cycle.

Instead, Sassa said they will be paid on Friday, 7 August 2026, after the standard grant payment dates.

The August 2026 payment schedule is:

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 4 August

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 5 August

Children’s Grants: Thursday, 6 August

Beneficiaries whose grants are under review: Friday, 7 August

“The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) wishes to remind social grants beneficiaries whose grants have been identified for review that they will not receive their grants during the normal three-day payment cycle. Instead, they will be paid on the fourth payment day.”

The agency said beneficiaries who do not receive their grants on 4, 5 or 6 August should not panic or immediately visit a Sassa office if they have been selected for review.

“Beneficiaries who do not receive their grants on 4, 5 or 6 August 2026 should not panic or rush to their nearest Sassa office. If their grant is under review, payment will be made on Friday, 7 August 2026.”

After receiving their grant on the fourth payment day, beneficiaries are urged to visit their nearest Sassa office during August to complete the review process.