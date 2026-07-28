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Here is when you will receive your Sassa social grant

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

28 July 2026

08:00 am

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Here's when you can collect your grant, and how much you will get.

Sassa dates

Picture: iStock and Sassa

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay out the August social grants next week.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

August 2026 payment dates

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

  • Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 August 2026
  • Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 August 2026
  • Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 August 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

  • Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315
  • Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 335
  • War Veterans Grant – R2 315
  • Care Dependency Grant – R2 315
  • Child Support Grant – R560
  • Foster Care Grant – R1 250
  • Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Fourth Sassa payment day: What beneficiaries need to know

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reminded beneficiaries that those selected for grant reviews or eLife Certification will receive their grants on a fourth payment day instead of during the normal three-day payment cycle.

Sassa national spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi said the agency has noticed that some beneficiaries become concerned when they do not receive their grants on the usual payment dates, despite having been notified that they would be paid on the fourth day.

He said Sassa sends bulk SMS notifications to beneficiaries identified for grant reviews or eLife Certification before their payments are moved to the additional payment day.

Beneficiaries have also been urged not to ignore requests to complete grant reviews or eLife Certification and to ensure their contact details remain up to date so they do not miss important communication.

Sassa warned that beneficiaries who receive payment on the fourth payment day but fail to complete the required review could have their grants suspended in the following payment cycle.

The agency said grant reviews are conducted in line with the Social Assistance Act to verify that beneficiaries still qualify for financial assistance. The process also helps prevent payments to deceased or ineligible beneficiaries, detects fraud, and protects public funds.

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Grants South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

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