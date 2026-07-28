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‘Your legacy lives on’: Nonhle Thema celebrates her late mother’s birthday

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

28 July 2026

01:57 pm

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Shange was a prominent figure in South Africa's entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than 50 years.

Nonhle Thema with her mother

Nonhle Thema with her mother on Zabalaza set in 2015. Picture: The Citizen

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Television personality Nonhle Thema paid tribute to her late mother, Cynthia Shange, on what would have been her 77th birthday.

Shange, a former beauty queen and actress, died in April this year at the age of 76.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Thema shared a heartfelt birthday message.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to a Queen, my Mom Cynthia Philisiwe Shange.

“Today she would be turning 77 on the 27th of the 7th month of the year, 7777 being the number of completion. She finished her race strong on earth and is forever in our hearts.”

She also reflected on her mother’s legacy.

“Thank you, Ma. Your legacy lives on. You are loved. You will forever be remembered. Royalty.”

Cynthia Shange’s career

Shange was a prominent figure in South Africa’s entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than 50 years.

She rose to fame after being crowned Miss Black South Africa and represented the country at the Miss World pageant in London in 1972.

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Her acting career included roles in the isiZulu drama Udeliwe and the mini-series Shaka Zulu, where she portrayed Mkabi. She also appeared in several local television productions during the 1990s.

She later played MaNkosi Buthelezi, Thandaza’s mother, on SABC2’s Muvhango.

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