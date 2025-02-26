Saudi Arabia committed to building ‘bridges of understanding’ with world and SA

South Africa and Saudi Arabia focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation.

Saudi Arabia said it is committed to building ‘bridges of understanding’ with South Africa and different nations across the world.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to South Africa, Faisal Alharbi, made the remarks on Tuesday evening at the kingdom’s founding day celebration in Pretoria.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Bilateral relations

Ramaphosa and Prince Faisal focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

They also addressed key regional and international developments, emphasizing ongoing efforts to tackle common challenges and advance mutual interests.

This was echoed by Alharbi, who stated that the two countries have a good relationship.

“As we celebrate this Founding Day, we are reminded of the significance of our strong relationship with the Republic of South Africa, bound by a shared vision of progress and prosperity and our partnership, cooperation, deep mutual respect, and future collective growth.”

During an official state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2022, Ramaphosa said Saudi companies had access to capital, know-how and markets.

Ramaphosa said there were many opportunities for joint ventures and industrial partnerships between the two business communities to foster greater trade and investment.

Working visit

Meanwhile, Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson is undertaking an official working visit to the Middle East, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The visit forms part of Macpherson’s commitment to attracting infrastructure investment into South Africa. This investment will help turn the country into a construction site, boosting economic growth and creating jobs.

Macpherson and his delegation will meet with his state counterpart or equivalent, sovereign wealth funds, state-owned entities, and private sector businesses that can invest in South African infrastructure projects.

