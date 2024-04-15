Car thieves get away after shooting guard outside Affies

School praises security guard for bravery. Rusa recovers woman's car after husband's plot to kill her fails.

Afrikaans Hoer Seunskool in Pretoria praised security guard for being a hero on Saturday after preventing a vehicle from getting stolen.

The security guard unfortunately suffered a gunshot wound after being shot by the vehicle thieves just outside Affies’ premises on midday in Lynnwood Road.

According to Maroela Media the guard was shot at and lost control of his vehicle when he was chasing after the thieves.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I didn’t kill her because I was drunk; I was angry,’ says man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend before killing himself (VIDEO)

He was expedited to the Johannesburg Netcare Hospital in Milpark where he is kept in a stable condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“According to the school, no parent, scholar, supporter, or visitor to Affies was in danger during the incident which took place outside the school grounds,” Maroela said.

The thieves got away but did not steal the car.

The school expressed gratitude to the guard for his act of heroism and wished him a speedy recovery.

READ MORE: WATCH: Magashule’s former PA arrested in US as multi-million rand asbestos trial postponed (VIDEO)

Rusa recovers kidnapped woman’s car

In another incident, the car of a woman who was almost kidnapped last month was recovered by the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on Sunday.

Three men including the woman’s husband have been on the run since March for trying to kill and kidnap the woman in Umzinto KwaZulu-Natal, using her car.

The woman’s 37-year-old husband had been reportedly working with two other suspects including a convict.

NOW READ: PICS: At least three dead as scary flash floods leaves trail of devastation in Margate

“Reaction officers have recovered a vehicle, a white GWM C10… belonging to a woman who was kidnapped and strangled by her husband and two accomplices last month,” Rusa said in a Facebook post.

According to the unit, the suspects’ aim were to murder the woman and dump her body in a sugarcane field. However, their plan was disrupted when the woman gained consciousness and escaped.

Rusa started following leads on Sunday when the woman called and asked the unit to track down the three suspects.

MORE TO READ: WATCH: Cold case- 1968 murder of milkman solved (VIDEO)