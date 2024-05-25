WiFi caper gone wrong: School security guard opens fire on pupils, kills one, wounds another

A Lusikisiki primary school security guard has been arrested and faces murder and firearm-related charges.

In a devastating incident, a security guard was arrested on Thursday evening, following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy and the injury to his friend at the Matafeni Junior Secondary School in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

The 62-year-old man faces charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm due to obliterated serial number, and illegal possession of ammunition.

He is set to appear before the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

WiFi tragedy: Security guard shoots pupils

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a group of seven minors gained access to the school grounds to be able to use of the school’s WiFi network.

Upon being confronted by the security guard, the pupils attempted to flee, at which point the guard discharged his weapon, hitting and injuring two of the boys.

Tragically, the 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other boy, who is of the same age, sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured teenager was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested, later on the same evening,” said Naidu.

WiFi killing will be ‘thoroughly investigated’

Furthermore, with the suspect in police custody, Naidu said the case will be “thoroughly investigated to ensure that justice is served”.

While provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed deep sadness over the incident, emphasising the importance of appropriate responses in security situations.

“Our condolences to the families and the community during this difficult time. We wish the injured teenager a speedy recovery.”

School shootings in South Africa

This was not the first incident in South Africa where a pupil lost their life in a school environment-related shooting.

Belgravia school shooting

Last month, a learner from Belgravia High School in Cape Town lost her life while waiting for her transport outside the school’s gate.

Zamawushe Momoti was caught in a gang crossfire was struck by a stray bullet shortly after 1pm on Friday as rival “pharas” (bandits) fired shots.

Amid the commotion, Momoti was able to run back inside the school’s premises However, she fainted and succumbed to the gunshot wound when she reached the parking lot.

Primrose school shooting

In another incident in February, a 13-year-old was arrested after he shot his school principal at Primrose Hill Primary School in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.

The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time. Police investigating the incident seized the firearm in an attempt to find out where the it came from. It was believed that it might belong to a the suspect’s parent.

After trying to run, the Grade 6 pupil was caught and arrested.