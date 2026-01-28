Senteeko Dam still at risk of collapse as emergency interventions continue

Teams are working around the clock to mitigate the risk of failure at the compromised dam.

Emergency interventions are underway at My Own Dam, also known as Senteeko Dam, after recent heavy rains compromised the safety of the structure, located outside Barberton in the City of Mbombela Local Municipality.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that engineers and technical teams are implementing emergency measures while continuing monitoring and assessments of the situation.

Authorities were on site on Tuesday, working jointly to reduce the potential impact should the dam fail.

A multi-disciplinary team of government officials, including the:

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)

Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs

Provincial Disaster Management team, the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta)

Ehlanzeni District Municipality

Spillway erosion poses continued threat

Wisane emphasised that the dam could fail without warning.

“Structural failure may occur suddenly. That is why immediate evacuation and cooperation with authorities is essential,” she said.

A follow-up visit led by the DWS Head of Specialist Unit: Dam Safety, Wally Ramokopa, supported by engineers and the Appointed Professional Person (App), confirmed that erosion underneath the spillway continues to pose a significant threat.

Wisane reiterated that risk mitigation measures are being implemented by the dam owner, Shamile Communal Property Association, together with its App under the department’s supervision.

She said the emergency spillway that was excavated to redirect water out of the dam has been widened to increase outflow and further reduce the water volume.

“Working together with the Irrigation Board and the owners of the dam, we have restricted the flow of water on the spillway by opening another spillway, referred to as the emergency spillway channel. We have now widened that spillway to ensure that water is restricted on the existing spillway and is redirected to come out on the side,” Ramokopa stated.

He added that these are temporary measures aimed at lowering the dam’s capacity.

“This is the temporary measure that [has] been put in place. We are still trying to lower the capacity of the dam to reduce the risk even if the dam fails,” he said.

Farming communities on flood path

The DWS has completed a flood path analysis to identify and assess areas that may be affected in the event of dam failure.

According to Mavasa, only farming communities have been identified on the flood path, with no densely populated communities located in the analysis area for at least 30km, extending to the bridge on the R40 provincial road.

“Current assessments indicate that the Barberton community and town centre are not expected to be affected.”

The spokesperson added that downstream low-lying communities faced the imminent danger.

Furthermore, the water flow would have no impact on neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini, Mavasa confirmed.

The department said communities such as New Consort and Low’s Creek, located approximately 25km away from the dam impact point, would not experience any impact.

However, Coghsta stressed that impacted communities were being engaged as a precautionary measure to “save lives should the dam fail”.

Mavasa added that coordination of disaster preparedness and evacuation readiness for farmers living downstream continues, with Coghsta, together with the Ehlanzeni District Municipality and the City of Mbombela Local Municipality, directly engaging nearby farming communities on flooding implications.

Agricultural operations disrupted

The crisis has already affected the local agricultural sector.

Irrigation for Senteeko citrus farms has been halted after water pumps became submerged in the rising water levels.

“Irrigation will commence once the water has subsided and the pumps are repaired,” Mavasa stated.

Meanwhile, the consolidation of reports caused by the devastation of the recent rains and flooding is nearing completion.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect

The multi-disciplinary team continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary precautions to protect communities.

Even with mitigation efforts underway, government has warned residents to take evacuation notices seriously, as the threat of Senteeko Dam failing persists.

“Government urges the affected communities to heed and comply with evacuation warnings as the risk of failure remains at the Senteeko Dam, despite mitigation interventions put in place,” Mavasa stated.

The public is also advised to avoid low-water bridges, unnecessary travel and activities near rivers while the emergency response continues.

