Heavy rain expected to continue in parts of SA on Monday

Here’s what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said heavy rain is likely to continue in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Weather warnings, Monday, 13 January

It said the disruptive rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday could lead see some flooding, with roads likely to be closed and potential damage to property.

It, however, said the south-western parts of the provinces are likely to be spared from the rain.

Heavy rain is also expected to hit the northern parts of Gauteng and the Wild Coast area of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms, with strong winds and hail, might also be experienced in parts of the North West and the Free State.

Saws also issued a warning that fires could flare up in the north-central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, south-western parts of the North West, and the western parts of the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 13 January:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. Showers widespread in the north where it will be warm in places.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south-western parts.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cool in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Cool along the coast where it will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the east where it will become partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the east at first with a chance of light rain along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south- easterly but southerly to south-westerly north of Saldanha Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain in places along the coast, clearing in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming north-easterly in places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to warm but cold in places in the south-west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the extreme northeast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly becoming north-easterly in the south from the afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening.