SIU obtains order to freeze former Eskom manager’s assets

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained an order to freeze a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, a Mercedes Benz Viano and a Chevrolet Utility that belong to former Eskom’s Middle Manager Program Complex Projects Duduzile Moyo and her husband Mmoloki Moyo.

Second order issued against Duduzile

According to a joint statement issued by both parties, the order issued by the High Court Gauteng Division, Pretoria also includes a Trust and business named after her children – Onalerona Trust and Tshimologo Trading and Projects – as well as two trustees, Tandiwe Gloria Nzama and Anani Sanelisiwe Dlamini, who is also sole member of Tshimologo.

This is the second preservation order that has been served against Duduzile.

“In September 2022, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze her pension benefits after she handed in her resignation earlier that month,” said the entities in a statement.

“She had received almost R25 million from an Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprise, which was appointed to transport raw material and water from Kendal Power Stations to Kusile Power Station.”

SIU investigation findings

Duduzile allegedly appointed a business named Tamukelo to transport raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station.

She then signed 23 interim payment certificates to Tamukelo for services rendered for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling approximately R138 million.

It was later revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, while she negotiated and managed Eskom’s contract with Tamukelo.

Family and friends clearly benefited

“The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds.

“There was a clear conflict of interest in that she received these funds in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as a Middle Manager. Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth over R300 million to the tender and procurement committee.”

It is also alleged that she deceived Eskom by repeatedly made fraudulent misrepresentations, declaring that there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role players for five years when signing Eskom‘s annual declaration of Conflict Interest Policy.

