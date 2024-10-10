Social development on wheels: Here’s where it is and what services it offers

The residents of Central Karoo will have better access to DSD services such as psychosocial support and protection services.

The Western Cape Government recently introduced the first Department of Social Development (DSD) office on wheels in the province and South Africa.

The province’s Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, launched the provincial mobile office at Nelspoort in Central Karoo on Wednesday to improve service delivery.

Londt said that the Mobile Office has all the features of a “regular” office, but it can also travel from one area to another.

This unit will take the department’s service to the doorstep of the Central Karoo citizens.

Among these services are:

Substance abuse assistance

Persons with disabilities assistance

Children and family assistance

Youth development programmes

Older persons assistance

Sustainable livelihood programmes

Targeted feeding programmes

and, non-profit organisation (NPO) assistance.

Residents of this region will thus have better access to DSD services such as psychosocial support and protection services offered by DSD.

Features of the DSD on wheels

According to Londt, some of the features which enable the provision of professional services include:

Two secure rooms (for social workers to conduct confidential interviews with clients);

Storage space;

Sheltered outside area;

Power by inverters, allowing DSD staff to take the office anywhere, without placing a burden on a municipality’s energy network.

He further encouraged residents to take ownership of the facility.

“I encourage residents in this region to work with DSD to ensure this facility continues to service communities for many years. I am hopeful this unit will assist in changing many lives for the better, with the help of Central Karoo’s people,” Londt added.

‘Beneficial to communities’

Joined by the Provincial Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku, Londt said the mobile office will provide vital services to those in rural or informal settlements.

“This mobile office is not just a vehicle; it’s a lifeline for communities that need it the most.

“By bringing social development services directly to communities, we are helping to remove barriers and ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to essential support,” he said.

“Thank you to DSD for choosing to launch its first mobile office in Nelspoort. It will be hugely beneficial for the farming communities in the Central Karoo.

“We can also discuss how we can combine this office with the mobile health services in the region. I hope that together we can build on today’s launch for the benefit of communities,” said Beaufort West Mayor Josias Reynolds.

DSD plans to roll out more of these offices shortly to ensure services reach residents living in the furthest corners of the Western Cape.

