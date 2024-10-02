Will a curfew keep SA sober during No-Alcohol month?

As the world observes sober October, DSD Minister Tolashe is calling on South Africans to stop selling alcohol to minors.

As sober October begins, World No Alcohol Day falls on Wednesday, 2 October, and it aims to highlight the risks of alcohol consumption.

According to the Department of Social Development (DSD), alcohol consumption is the third-largest contributor to death and disability, after sexually transmitted infections and violence, in South Africa.

“Alcohol is the most misused legal drug in South Africa, and this has a negative impact on the fabric of many communities, especially children and young people,” said the DSD on Monday in a statement on Monday.

Effects of alcohol consumption

Speaking to The Citizen, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Media Director Bongani Lukhele said the 2016 National Liquor Policy highlights the effects of alcohol including, violence, crime, alcohol-related diseases, sexual violence, road accidents as well as foetal alcohol spectrum.

“Alcohol use plays a role in about half of all non-natural deaths. It is involved in 75% of homicide cases; 60% of automobile accidents; and 24% of vehicle deaths and injuries,” said DSD.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe appealed to South Africans to not consume or sell alcohol to children during October as it is social development month.

“Alcohol use has been recognized as a major contributor to the global burden of disease, with an even greater detrimental effect in low- and middle-income countries and people living in poverty. In total, more than 13 million disability-adjusted life years, or 7% of the total disease burden in South Africa, is attributed to alcohol,” said Tolashe in a statement on Monday.

Here’s what needs to be done:

According to Lukhele, the following measures, recommended by the National Liquor policy, can be taken to prevent harm:

The need to reduce liquor advertising;

Liquor premises to be located at least five hundred meters (500m) away from schools;

Regulate days and hours when alcohol sales should be permitted;

manufacturers and suppliers need to ensure that liquor products are not supplied to unlicensed traders;

Review of the national minimum legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

Will curfew solve country’s drinking problem?

In 2023, the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism implemented an alcohol curfew.

The curfew was lifted a month later by the High Court in Polokwane after the National Liquor Traders Association lodged an urgent court application for its implementation.

Lukhele said laws are in place to solve the country’s high alcohol consumption.

“The [curfew] issue has not been researched, however, there are trading hours implemented and its strict enforcement might assist to address this challenge,” he concluded.

