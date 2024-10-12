RIP ‘Freddy Gums’: ‘Noem My Skollie’ star David Manuel gunned down on Cape Flats

A manhunt has been launched for the killers of actor David Manuel who died in a vicious shooting incident in Gugulethu.

‘Noem My Skollie’ actor David Manuel and another man were shot dead in Gugulethu on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/ Noem My Skollie

Award-winning Noem My Skollie actor David Manuel was one of two men who were tragically shot and killed on Tuesday night in Cape Town’s gang-ridden township of Gugulethu.

The 46-year-old actor was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body when police arrived on the scene.

From skollie to star: David Manuels hits movie set while on parole

Manuel played the role of “Freddy Gums”, a 28s prison gang leader in the 2016 blockbuster Noem My Skollie.

David Manuel on the set of ‘Noem My Skollie’. Picture Facebook/ Noem My Skollie

During filming of the gripping movie based on the life of scriptwriter John W Fredericks, Manuel was out on parole after spending nine years behind bars.

Manhunt launched for killers of ‘Noem My Skollie’ star

Western Cape police confirmed on Saturday that a manhunt has been launched for the suspect or suspects who killed the two men.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they are investigating the motive for the callous attack.

“Gugulethu police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident in which two adult males were shot and fatally wounded on Tuesday, 8 October at about 10.18pm in NY 141 Gugulethu.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Twigg said when officers arrived at the scene, one of the victims had already died while the other died later at the hospital.

‘Taken away from us by a gun’

Following his tragic death, Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Linda Kabeni said Manuel lived in the area for most of his life.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of the actor. This cruel, brutal killing of David Manuel, who was known as Gums, is condemned in the highest form. His passing has left many aspiring actors in disbelief, especially those who hail from the townships.

“It is disheartening that townships are only known for these kinds of things, murders. Gums made a name for himself. He pulled himself from the life of crime and chose a straight and narrow path… and he was taken away from us by a gun,” said Kabeni.

Call for information

Police called on anyone who could assist with information relating to the shooting, to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Gugulethu actor also featured in danZ! (2017) and Number 37 (2018).

The Gugulethu actor also featured in danZ! (2017) and Number 37 (2018).

Manuel won the Best Supporting Actor award for his powerful performance as the hard-nosed Freddy Gums while Noem My Skollie won Best Film Award at The African Film Festival (TAFF) in July 2017.

