‘South Africans are not safe in the country,’ warns police committee chair

Cameron slammed weak whistleblower protections and rising murders, urging Parliament not to accept violent crime as the norm.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

South Africans are not safe in their own country, and whistleblowers remain unprotected amid escalating violence and weak security systems.

This was the sobering message from Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, during a Peace and Security Cluster meeting on Monday.

Daily murders

In a candid exchange with community stakeholders and traditional leaders, Cameron admitted the country is far from winning the fight against crime.

“Are we still safe in the country? No, not completely. We’re not. It’s the reality. I mean, between 60 and 70 people are murdered every day,” he said.

Cameron highlighted the desperate state of safety in some communities, pointing to frequent shootings in areas like Mitchells Plain in Cape Town.

“I think the last two times I was there, just in the last two weeks, while you’re in a meeting, you hear gunshots going off a few blocks away. There’s nothing normal about that. And we certainly shouldn’t accept it as the norm,” he said.

Whistleblower and witness protection failing

Addressing concerns about the safety of whistleblowers, Cameron said protection remains severely lacking.

“It’s a remarkable concern for all of us. I don’t think all whistleblowers are safe. There’s no use sugarcoating it. Very few of us have any form of additional layered security,” he said.

He criticised the justice system for failing to prioritise protective measures for whistleblowers, witnesses, and even prosecutors who face threats.

“Even within the NPA, it’s not only about protecting witnesses, but also their own prosecutors. Many of them simply do not have the protection they need,” he added.

Small gains, but no cause for celebration

While acknowledging a marginal drop in murder rates, Cameron urged caution in interpreting the data.

“We’ve seen a slight decrease in murder. It’s good if there is one less life lost, but it’s not something we can celebrate yet. We’re not at a point where we are winning,” he said.

Cameron’s remarks come amid growing public concern over police accountability, rising crime, and the state’s ability to protect its citizens.

