Eastern Cape man sentenced to 25 years in jail killing girlfriend

The Butterworth High Court delivered the sentence on Wednesday after finding him guilty of a brutal attack.

A 33‑year‑old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in the Eastern Cape – a crime committed while he was out on parole.

The Butterworth High Court delivered the sentence on Wednesday after finding him guilty of a brutal attack that left the victim with multiple head wounds and bruises.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident occurred on 28 June 2025 at around 07:30am in Mbongendlu Location, Khobodi Administrative Area.

“A 64‑year‑old witness, passing near a house, noticed a naked woman inside a yard. Alarmed, he called a neighbour, and together they went to investigate.

“The victim told them she had been assaulted. They placed her on a bed and tried to get medical help, but within minutes she collapsed and died,” Mawisa said.

Arrest

Investigators later established that the suspect had attended a nearby traditional ceremony before admitting he and the victim had fought. An iron pipe with a sharp hook, believed to have been the weapon, was seized as evidence.

The accused was arrested the same day and charged with murder. His bail application was denied on 7 July 2025. The case docket was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions on 15 July, and trial proceedings ran from 16 to 20 March 2026.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 25 years direct imprisonment.

Mawisa stressed police commitment: “Perpetrators of violent crime will be brought to justice. No offender will escape accountability.”

Tiffany Meek

Meanwhile, Tiffany Nicole Meek, accused of murdering her son, Jayden-Lee Meek, has pleaded not guilty to some charges related to the 11-year-old’s death.

Meek appeared in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday for plea proceedings.

The 31-year-old was arrested on 11 July 2025 in connection with her son’s death and faces multiple charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice.

The matter has been postponed to 22 April for the continuation of proceedings and trial.