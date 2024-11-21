Spaza shop and street vendor registration: How to ensure your application is compliant

Spaza shop and vendor owners are required to complete their registration within the municipality they operate in before 13 December.

Spaza shop owners are rushing to get their businesses registered before the President’s mandated deadline.

Confusion and panic are reigning across the country as officials scramble to protect communities from possibly harmful food.

Foreign nationals have borne the brunt of the anxiety, with many reporting being turned away as South Africans fight for economic exclusivity in townships.

Registering your spaza shop

Spaza shop owners and street vendors have until 13 December to register their operations, which must be done at the offices of the municipality in which they operate.

Designated sites have been set up in some large municipalities to assist business owners with their registration as centres have been overloaded in recent days.

Application forms for registrations can be accessed in person as well as on the relevant municipality’s website.

Completed application forms must be submitted to a municipal manager or delegated official within a municipality.

The details that must be included on the application form are:

ID number of the business owner

Full name, gender and disability status

Physical and postal address of the business being registered

The location where the business operates from

Details of the products sold

Citizenship status of the applicant

Foreign nationals allowed

Despite protestations, foreign nationals are allowed to register their businesses but South Africans are prohibited from registering on behalf of foreign nationals.

Foreign applicants must include their:

Passport number

Valid visa allowing for work or business

Asylum seekers or refugee permit

All applicants, regardless of nationality, must also provide an affidavit declaring that they have not engaged in the trade of illegal goods and that they will ensure compliance with all the laws related to their businesses.

Applications are subject to background checks and once approved, a registration card will be issued which must be displayed at all times.

Foreigners turned away

Foreign spaza shop owners have been upset about being turned away from different municipalities when trying to register their establishments, according to the African Diaspora Forum (ADF).

Amir Shaikh, chairperson of the forum, told The Citizen on Wednesday that he received complaints from the Bangladeshi, Pakistani, and Ethiopian communities.

MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile said on Tuesday that he had met with the province’s municipalities to ensure the efficient registering of spaza shop owners.

