Natural disaster: Suspected toxic chemical found in spaza shops brought into SA illegally

Agriculture minister said the chemical is banned in South Africa and is likely being brought in from neighbouring countries.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen revealed that terbufos, the chemical found in some South African spaza shops, is commonly found in the pesticide aldicarb, which was banned in South Africa eight years ago.

Steenhuisen revealed this on Thursday during a media briefing in Pretoria where ministers outlined government’s plan to manage foodborne illnesses.

This comes after more than 20 children have died, and hundreds more have fallen ill, across the country in the past few weeks after allegedly eating contaminated snacks from spaza shops and exposure to pesticides.

Steenhuisen claims Aldicarb comes from foreign source

Steenhuisen said he suspected that the terbufos found in these instances is likely being imported from outside South Africa.

Terbufos was found at three of the 84 spaza shops inspected in Soweto.

“From the looks of the pictures of what has been found in spaza shops, it differs quite significantly from the colour and texture of locally produced terbufos.

“What also heightens the suspicion that this terbufos is coming in from a neighbouring country, yet to be determined which one or ones, is that in many instances it’s been found with Aldicarb,” he said.

“That remains to be clarified by the independent laboratory test but I imagine that those [results] should be out shortly and will be able to give us further direction,” he said.

ALSO READ: Another child dies in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated snacks

Steenhuisen stressed that Aldicarb was banned in the country in 2016.

Aldicarb is an insecticide that’s used to control insects, mites and roundworms. It’s white, crystalline and has a slightly sulphurous odour.

Steenhuisen said there were only five of six licences active for the manufacturing and distribution of terbufos. He emphasised that these are strictly regulated.

He added that terbufos is meant to be used in agricultural settings.

Health and legal implications

During the briefing, Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi addressed the challenges the government faces in prosecuting spaza shop owners.

He said it is difficult for the government to charge spaza shop owners for the death of children as a result of terbufos. While shops may be closed if banned products and pesticides are found, the police have to find evidence to directly link the deaths to specific establishments.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa classified foodborne illnesses as a national disaster.

He said this classification was done on Tuesday and emphasised that it was not a declaration.

“We are in the process of doing due consideration for the declaration of the disaster. The classification helps to activate all departments to start taking action in relation to the challenge on hand, so it is sufficient as a base,” he said.

He said the declaration of a disaster has far-reaching implications because “you need to mobilise soldiers, you need to go wild” to state something as a national disaster.

Hlabisa said the declaration was in Cogta’s attention and would happen soon if it had to.

Warehouses raided, pesticides and other illicit goods found

The KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday uncovered two warehouses used to store expired food products in the Bluff area of Durban.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane confirmed that three warehouses containing illicit goods were raided.

“In KZN, law enforcement officers uncovered three warehouses which contained counterfeit foods, clothing, pesticides, large amounts of expired foods and pesticides imported for sale in the country which is estimated to the value of R800 million,” she said.

Simelane added that operations to find counterfeit, contraband, and illicit goods seized various items in the Western Cape and Gauteng, estimated to be worth R4.9 million.

She said there were also fines, some to the value of R6 000, due to non-compliance, and confiscated goods amounted to R417 000.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN police discover warehouses storing expired food in Durban

Spaza shop registrations

Meanwhile, Simelane said the qualifying criteria for registering spaza shops were “very specific”, saying that “the owner of the business must be a South African citizen operating within the borders of the country”.

She said the business should be registered with the relevant municipality in accordance with its bylaws and must have valid registration with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

She warned anyone involved in the “fronting” business to stop, quoting the Immigration Act which states that “no person shall aid, abet, assist, enable or in any manner help an illegal foreigner by issuing to him or her a licence or other authorisation to conduct any business or to carry on any profession or occupation”.

Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, also warned South Africans who attempt to register businesses on behalf of foreign nationals that the system will catch them.

Simelane said her department will provide funding to young people aged 18 to 35, prioritising women-owned businesses.

The justice minister shared the government’s concerns that citizens are assisting illegal foreigners to “fraudulently comply with the requirements for registration”.

Watch: Ministers addressing government’s plan to manage foodborne illnesses

She added that landlords are obliged to ensure that those who rent their premises to conduct businesses comply with the government’s provisions.

“The law enforcement agencies will clamp down on extortionists who want to use this [registration] process to enrich themselves,” she added.

Simelane further urged South Africans to report all shops that are selling fake or expired goods to authorities and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

ALSO READ: Over 3,000 Gauteng spaza shops per year found to be non-compliant since 2020

‘If you are not registered, hard luck’

Hlabisa said people who register spaza shops as owners are the ones who must operate the spaza shops.

“Any fear that the system will be overridden by South Africans assisting foreign nationals is not going to work,” he said.

He added that 21 days is enough to register a business with authorities, urging owners to not wait till the last day to take action.

Hlabisa emphasised that only documented people were allowed to register a business, saying “If you are not [registered], hard luck, you can’t register. It’s as simple as that”.

Ndabeni-Abrahams clarified that registration did not automatically translate to the granting of a trading permit.

“Municipalities alone cannot verify the authenticity of one’s identification, which is why we are bringing all departments together so that permits are given to the right people” she said.

NOW READ: ‘The township economy should belong to locals’: Residents want ban on foreigners running spaza shops