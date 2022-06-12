Marizka Coetzer
12 Jun 2022
Angie oeh’s rocky journey to fame

Greeff describes herself as edgy, gay and on a mission.

The Pretoria girl with the tomboyish hairstyle, tattoos on the face and dirty mouth has taken the music world by storm with her controversial and in-your-face lyrics. The 23-year-old mumble rapper, Angelique Greeff, aka Angie oeh, was born and bred in Pretoria and climbed out of the closet twice. The first time she came out of the closet was at the age of 16 when she told her mother she was gay. The second time was in December when she recorded her debut song which drew the attention of South African artists such as Jack Parow, Loufi and Fokofpolisiekar. “I...