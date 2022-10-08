Reitumetse Makwea
8 Oct 2022
Fiona Mkansi: Her love for wildlife makes her a force to be reckoned with

Without a plan after matric, the mother of two says she knew she has to work extra-hard to ensure that she has a better life.

28 year old Fiona Mkansi is a young woman working as a field guide at the Kruger National Park. Picture: Thahasello Mphatsoe, 16/09/2022
In a field once considered the domain of hardened men with rifles, bravery, focus and discipline is what has made 28-year-old Fiona Mkansi a force to be reckoned with among her colleagues, a tourist favourite and a role model for young women. Although it has not been easy being one of the few women in a team of male field guides, Mkansi’s love for the wild has not only helped her find her role within the team, but also establish and cement herself within the male-dominated profession. “I used to come here on school trips and with family but every...