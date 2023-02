Her Johannesburg home mirrors decades of musical and global achievements – awards, iconic photographs with Nelson Mandela, George W Bush, Caiphus Semenya and Quincy Jones – transforming the lounge and study into an archival library. But despite world-acclaimed artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s success story – having made an impact over 30 years in the music industry, being an entrepreneur, serving on boards and a UN goodwill ambassador – trimming down her busy schedule, is unthinkable. Celebrating her 58th birthday next month, Chaka Chaka has become among the oldest students studying for a postgraduate diploma in management practice at Henley Business...

Her Johannesburg home mirrors decades of musical and global achievements – awards, iconic photographs with Nelson Mandela, George W Bush, Caiphus Semenya and Quincy Jones – transforming the lounge and study into an archival library.

But despite world-acclaimed artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s success story – having made an impact over 30 years in the music industry, being an entrepreneur, serving on boards and a UN goodwill ambassador – trimming down her busy schedule, is unthinkable.

Celebrating her 58th birthday next month, Chaka Chaka has become among the oldest students studying for a postgraduate diploma in management practice at Henley Business School, which she described as “the way to empower myself”.

It is not only photographs that embellish the walls of her study, where she spends most of her time, but business books, a laptop, study timetable and assignment. And the phone never stops ringing. Her relaxed demeanour may confound you into thinking she has slowed down.

Chaka Chaka: ‘Acquire knowledge’

Married to Dr Tiny Mhinga, mother to four sons, an artist, sitting on boards, UN goodwill ambassador, businesswoman and a student, Chaka Chaka, who is expected to graduate from Henley Business School this year, makes time for studies.

She opens up about the experience of going back to class, books, business strategy, family, house chores and her favourite dish. On what drives and inspired her to go back to class, Chaka Chaka says she has always wanted to empower herself.

“The best way of empowering yourself is to acquire knowledge,” she maintains. “When I studied for a degree in adult education, I initially did not think I would finish. I started with a certificate and then did a higher diploma – before venturing into speech and drama.

“Fiona, who was my teacher at the time, pushed me to write exams and I had to work on assignments and sit down for examinations. Stretching yourself is not easy.”

Chaka Chaka has been burning the midnight oil and keeping her nose to the grindstone – not distracted by a myriad of matters and people jostling for her attention.

Where did it all begin?

As UN goodwill ambassador in 2017, Chaka Chaka was invited to speak at a conference in Rwanda, where she met the chancellor of John Hopkins University, who inspired and encouraged her to study further.

Chuckling, she says: “I still have registration papers from Johns Hopkins where I was going to study public health. My busy schedule prevented me from pursuing a study towards a postgraduate degree or a masters’ programme in public health.

“As a UN goodwill ambassador, the health degree would have come in handy – helping me to talk from a well-informed position. Being prevented by my busy schedule left my heart sore, because I had been offered a rare opportunity.”

Chaka Chaka sits on the boards of the Nepad Foundation and Lion Pride and Sonke Skills Development – a responsibility propelling her to embark on business studies at Henley Business School.

“I always wanted to do a masters in business administration or a management course. Like any other student, I applied to Henley to do a postgraduate diploma in management practice. I cannot believe that I am now on my last lap, with my final exams scheduled for 13 March.

“It has been quite challenging and eye-opening. Despite failing a couple of assignments, I am loving it. After getting a chance to rewrite assignments, I get a 78% to 79%,” she says.

Being one of the few older students in a class attended by students in their early 30s, who refer to her as “mama”, has proven to be no barrier.

“Some are the same age as my children and they call me ‘ma’ and feel inspired by me. Some have asked me why I was studying, because they thought I had everything.

“I have made friends with some students and they call me for experience. When I don’t understand something, I also call and say I did not understand that and need help.

“So, I am in a good space. In class, I am a student – accepting my shortcomings and knowing there are those who know better than me and learning from them.

“The lecturers are supportive and have been amazing, giving students a chance to express themselves. I am not scared to raise my hand and say: ‘Perhaps this is a stupid question, but I don’t understand.’”

The course entails shared values, concept of operationalism, trends, governance, business strategy and finance. She says every company “must have a strategy – whether big or small – because it guides you on how to take your company forward”.

“Strategies are not static and will always change. If you have set a 12-month goal on what has to be achieved and something happens, then you have to change strategy,” says Chaka Chaka.

Role models

She lists her mother Sophie Nomakula Machaka among her role models.

“My mother has been very supportive of my work. At first she did not understand why I had to perform at night and I had to educate her until she understood,” she says.

Husband Mhinga and sons Ningi, Themba, Mandla and Mfuma have also been supportive of the family matriarch. Her favourite dish is Inkomazi, pap and fresh cream and also mogodu.

She is reading Life Lessons from the Monk who sold his Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

– brians@citizen.co.za