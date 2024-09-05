Sassa turns down over 98% of more than 10 million SRD grant appeals

Sassa recently established a fraud and corruption unit which is tasked with improving the integrity of the benefits system.

Grant recipients appealing their social relief status have a slim chance of success according to recent adjudication results.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) stated earlier this week that their new validation process has led to around 2% of the roughly 10 million appeals being approved.

The appeals relate to the Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant of R350 introduced during the global health scare of 2020. The amount has since increased to R370 per month since 1 April 2024.

Aimed at eliminating fraud and corruption

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the DSD only approved roughly 112,000 appeals in the last financial year.

Sassa recently established a fraud and corruption unit which is tasked with improving the integrity of the benefits system.

ALSO READ: Sassa clears the air on disability grant assessments

The focus of the reviews and appeals test the recipient’s eligibility, as defined by the regulations during 2020’s implementation of the Disaster Management Act.

The initial application process is fully automated, but Sassa and DSD have improved their record authentication capabilities.

“Our enhanced and comprehensive data validation process has led to the detection and exclusion of many applicants or appellants,” explained John Mokoele, director of social assistance appeals at DSD.

“Most appellants now realise that even appealing may not yield positive results as we are conducting appropriate checks and balances”, he added

How to appeal SRD R370 grant

DSD and Sassa have a tribunal comprising independent professionals from outside the two responsible entities.

ALSO READ: Sassa grant: ‘Exploitative’ charges at ‘foreign-owned spaza shops’ uncovered

These tribunal panellists are responsible for adjudicating both regular social grant appeals and SRD R370 appeals.

To lodge an appeal, Sassa beneficiaries must:

Access the Social Relief of Distress grant appeal form online

Use the ID number or cellphone number used to create the original application as it corresponds with that profile

Use the security PIN that will be sent to that number upon accessing the form

Select ‘appeal’ when prompted and then select the reason for the appeal from the options given

Those appealing must then wait for an sms notification that will be sent within three months or 90 days

Should the SMS notification not be received, the appeal status can be checked after 90 days.

To send a query directly to DSD, call 012 312 7727 or email grantappeals@dsd.gov.za