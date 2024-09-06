Sassa R4m grant cash robber sentenced to 8 years direct imprisonment

Yamkela Jacobs sentenced after being involved in stealing R4 million Sassa money at Shoprite in 2017.

Yamkela Sima Jacobs will serve eight years of direct imprisonment following 13 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) armed robber along with three of his co-accused appeared at the Khayelitsha Priority Court on Thursday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), nine men approached security guards at the staff entrance of Shoprite in Parow in February 2017.

Upon entry, the shop’s employees members were forced into the staff room where they were searched by the suspects.

“All the cell phones of the staff members were robbed from them and placed in a bag.”

According to Hani, the suspects demanded to see the manager. While being threatened by firearms, the manager led them to the drop safe at his office.

The manager, who had been threatened, had told the robbers that there was no money present in the safe.

“The suspects then took the money that was destined for the tills and placed it in bags. The suspects then threatened the manager further. He then showed them where the Sassa grant money was kept,” Hani said.

Approximately R4 million was taken and placed in bags.

The suspects then fled the scene. The case was investigated, and four suspects were apprehended.

Jacob pleaded guilty

on 29 August, Jacobs changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on all charges.

“The matter against the other three accused was postponed to 17 September 2024 for legal aid,” said SAPS Warrant Officer Zinizi Hani.

Jacob’s concurrently sentences

Jacob was served with the following sentences:

Count 1: Robbery with aggravating circumstances: sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, of which four years is suspended for five years.

Count 2-13: Robbery with aggravating circumstances: sentenced to 12 years imprisonment of which four years is suspended for five years.

“In terms of Section 280 (2) of the Criminal Procedures Act, Act 51 of 1977, it was further ordered that the sentence imposed on counts 2 to 13 will run concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 1,” said Hani.

Jacobs was declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.

The Provincial Head of Hawks’ Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato commended the excellent work of the team.

“Having realised the risk in pursuing armed robbers, the members remained committed to the cause of protecting lives. Through their relentless pursuit of the suspects, the accused is now removed from society and justice has been served.”

