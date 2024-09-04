African Brain Art Festival to tackle mental health through art in Soweto

The African Brain Art Festival will celebrate and explore the intersection of creativity and brain health.

The African Brain Art Festival is taking place this weekend in Soweto. Picture: Supplied

The Covid pandemic has been the catalyst in changing society’s approach to mental health. It was during Covid times when people realised the importance of art in combating mental health challenges.

The African Brain Art Festival (ABA FEST), taking place this weekend in Soweto, will celebrate and explore the intersection of creativity and brain health.

Focus on mental health

“Over the two days, we’ll feature a variety of activities including workshops focused on mental health and wellness, panel discussions with industry experts, and a children’s wellness program that incorporates art-making and interactive theatre experiences,” festival Director Sibusiso Fihlani told The Citizen.

The ABA Fest has partnered with the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, Credo Mutwa Village, June 16 Memorial and Soweto Home for the Aged to promote sustained mental health awareness throughout the festival.

It’s the first time the festival has taken place under the name ABA Fest.

“It’s an extension of last year’s Ezempilo Mental Health Art Festival, which was held at the University of Witwatersrand,” averred curator and Creative Director, Othandiwe Sekhibane.

“We’re building on that foundation to create something even more impactful.”

ALSO READ: Zamalisa Mdoda on bravery and building her name away from home

The walk

The festival kicks off with a Mental Health Walk on Saturday.

“The Mental Health Walk is approximately 4.8 km. It starts at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, proceeds to Credo Mutwa Village, continues to June 16 Memorial, then to Soweto Home for the Aged, and finally returns to Soweto Theatre,” said Fihlani.

Fihlani said the festival is aimed at individuals interested in African spirituality, mental health, and art.

“We’re targeting youth interested in these themes, as well as their parents who seek tools to support their children’s emotional well-being,” he said.

“It also appeals to healthcare workers and artists focused on art for wellness. Our goal is to provide a platform for learning, discussion, and engagement on these important issues.”

Fihla is an award-winning theatre maker and he is also an Atlantic Senior Fellow with Tekano for health equity.

Sekhibane who is a child advocate, theatre maker and academic said there will be a variety of presentations at each of the stops during the walk.

“We’ll have presentations on topics such as language and mental health, youth addiction, dementia, and ADHD. Additionally, we have a vibrant children’s program featuring art-making, drumming, and meditation activities,” said Sekhibane.

ABA Fest has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds for those who can’t afford to buy tickets for the festival.

There will be music performances from the likes of iPhupho L’ka Biko.

NOW READ: A show of Mzansi’s diversity as Hebrew and Maskandi musicians collaborate