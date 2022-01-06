Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
6 Jan 2022
5:00 am
State Capture

State Capture Report: Ramaphosa’s silence under Zuma questioned

Brian Sokutu

Why did he not speak out like Ben Turok, Mcebisi Jonas and Gordhan?’

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 28 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to raise his disquiet about the impact of state capture under the Jacob Zuma administration, which saw billions of taxpayers’ money being siphoned by the Guptas, was a sign of him being merely concerned about ultimately ascending to the Union Buildings, political analysts said on Wednesday. During his testimony last year at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Ramaphosa acknowledged there had been rampant state corruption while he was Zuma’s deputy, but said he did not resign, as that would have hampered his efforts to resist the rot. Ramaphosa, who was Zuma’s deputy for four...

