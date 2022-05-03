Moneyweb
3 May 2022
7:05 am
State Capture

Guptas catapulted Molefe, Singh into Eskom to take over SA’s coal mining assets

Substantial moneys were misappropriated from the state power utility for the notorious family

Eskom head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Photo: Getty Images
The Guptas were instrumental in having Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh appointed as CEO and CFO of Eskom respectively. This paved the way for the Guptas to take over Glencore’s coal mining assets in South Africa, according to the fourth Zondo Report. Assisting the Guptas was then minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown, as well as the compliant remnant of the Eskom board that hadn’t been axed. Dr Ben Ngubane, “who was also doing whatever the Guptas wanted him to do”, was appointed Eskom chair. Then-President Jacob Zuma “was their man”. To recap, those who resisted wrongdoing – former Eskom CEO...

