NPA’s Investigating Directorate registers 20 state capture-related prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases, implicating 65 people from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Officials from the NPA and the State Capture Commission are working together to ensure a seamless transition of the Commission’s work, into criminal cases, asset forfeiture recoveries, or other sanctions that the courts will deem fit.

“Ending impunity for high-level corruption and state capture cases is a priority for the country,” said the NPA in a statement.

The NPA’s announcement comes on the back of concerns and criticism that the State Capture Commission, which came with a hefty price tag north of R1 billion, would be just another fruitless expenditure where officials are only named and shamed.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, who has been identified as one of the kingpins behind Eskom’s capture, boldly taunted the NPA on Twitter shortly after the fourth report dropped earlier this month.

The report found that Koko held the door open for the Gupta family to pillage and plunder Eskom.

If they looted @Eskom_SA then why has the NPA done nothing about it? It is over 5 years now.— Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) May 1, 2022

Koko went on to unabashedly state that South Africa should thank the Gupta family, because ‘there was no load shedding when they ran Eskom.’

The Commission has stated it will assist the NPA and ID to carry out their mandates.

“Fruitful discussions on the ID’s need for better access to Commission information continue to

take place,” said the NPA.

“Both institutions agree that the amendment of the Commission Regulation 11 on the 28 July 2020, has paved the way for better collaboration between the Commission and the ID.

“This needs to be optimised and both institutions appreciate the urgency of the matter,” it added.

The final instalment of the report is due to be released on 15 June 2022.

