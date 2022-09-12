Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
1 minute read
12 Sep 2022
5:23 am
State Capture

Zondo’s court bid to correct state capture report likely to raise suspicions, say experts

Reitumetse Makwea

Zondo said these corrections would prejudice nobody, and they would be in the public interest.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s decision to apply to court to make corrections to the commission’s report raised many suspicions. Experts reacted by saying that even though he was legally entitled to apply for corrections, from a social perspective the decision was likely to harm the integrity of the report itself. Attorney Zac Moselane said he believed that people had a right to wonder why did the chief justice have the report published only to come back and request to amend it. However, Moselane also said it was important for people to ask themselves what was it that he wanted to...

