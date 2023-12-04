Ramaphosa’s actions on state capture are ‘major reforms that will take years’ – Presidency report

Ramaphosa’s state capture implementation plan was submitted to Parliament in October 2022.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (L) hands over the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Building in Pretoria. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

The Presidency has published a detailed report on the implementation of the actions on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the recommendations of state capture report.

The response follows Ramaphosa’s own 76-page state capture implementation plan, which he submitted to Parliament in October last year.

The president’s response to the recommendations of the state capture inquiry outlined his plan of action, as well as his stance and commitment to fighting corruption within the government.

In its 16 main recommendations, the Zondo commission found that Parliament failed in its oversight role to hold the executive to account after several state institutions were captured, costing the state billions.

It said the recommendations by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission, were mainly in relation to the national legislature’s oversight mandate.

Comittment

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the publication of the 2023 progress report takes forward the commitment made by Ramaphosa to keep the nation informed on work done by the executive on the recommendations of the Zondo commission.

“The report provides details on each of the 60 actions in the president’s response plan, as well as cases that are now in court as a result of investigation of the commission’s recommendations.”

According to the report, many of the actions contained in Ramaphosa’s response are “major legislative and institution reforms that will take many years to achieve”.

Scope

The report spans various departments including Public Enterprises, National Treasury, Home Affairs, State Security and the Presidency.

The report shows that Ramaphosa referred 202 recommendations from the commission for criminal and other investigations, and possible prosecution to law enforcement agencies and other regulatory bodies, such as, the SA Institute for Chartered Accountants and Legal Practices Council.

ALSO READ: SA learnt ‘bitter lessons’ from state capture, says Ramaphosa

New laws

The president’s response plan includes 16 legislative amendments or new laws to address corruption vulnerabilities.

According to the report, nine of these have now been introduced to parliament, of which two are now signed to law.

These include the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill and the Companies Second Amendment Bill.

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry was established in 2018 following recommendations from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Taking almost four years and costing in the region of R1 billion, the final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings was handed to the president in June 2022.

ALSO READ: State capture report proves entire ANC was complicit in the rot