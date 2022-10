Reitumetse Makwea

Finally, the wheels of justice are turning, as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his response to the recommendations of the State Capture Inquiry, which not only outlines his plan of action but his stance and commitment to fighting corruption within the government.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said when it came to the civil organisation’s interventions, whistle-blower protection and South Africans at large, the response was an important step towards rebuilding the society’s trust in government.

“We just hope that the president takes it very seriously and, that the government is going to put in a lot of resources into beefing up the NPA,” Outa’s chief executive Wayne Duvenage said.

“Also into beefing up, and making the independent investigative directorate, and giving it its formal powers to be able to deal with corruption even in the future.”

Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga previously told The Citizen Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s final report had rattled the ANC, showing that the entire party was a vehicle for state capture.

“As much as Ramaphosa has the discretion as to what should be done with the report, it will be difficult for him not to support the implementation of the recommendations meaningfully,” said Mathekga.

“Even if Ramphosa decides not to do much about the report, he will be challenged on the reasonableness of his decision.

“We can expect a series of court litigation to ensure that the recommendations of the report are implemented meaningfully.”

On Saturday, Ramaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula, that he would be submitting to parliament his response to actions against the perpetrators of state capture, reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission.

However, the presidency said it would make the response publicly available in due course.

This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said its six-month priority plan to deal with state capture and high-level corruption was on track.

“The cases listed are seminal because they exemplify the workings of state capture, involving accused persons from both government and the private sector, who allegedly played vital roles in repurposing state institutions,” the NPA said in a statement.

In a joint statement with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) on Friday evening, the NPA, said it aimed to take decisive and visible action against high-level corruption and state capture.

Duvenage also said the process was hopeful following the arrest and court appearance of former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and two co-accused last week.

Former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe and former chief financial officer Anoj Singh were charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud in the R398.4 million Transnet corruption case.

