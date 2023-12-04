Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

4 Dec 2023

12:13 pm

WATCH: Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to next year

Zuma initiated private prosecutions against Ramaphosa on the eve of the ANC national elective conference on 15 December last year.

Former president, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed to April next year.

The former president appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to the 11th of April, pending the outcome of Zuma’s petition before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to appeal the outcome of Ramaphosa’s review of the criminal private prosecution proceedings.

Watch Zuma at the high court in Joburg

During proceedings, the courtm, the former president’s legal team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu wants to  consolidate their Ramaphosa appeal bid with another appeal aimed at an overturning the setting aside of Zuma’s private prosecution of state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa did not attend the proceeding after he secured and interdict on the matter against a court appearance.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal in Ramaphosa’s private prosecution

Private prosecution

The former president initiated private prosecutions against Ramaphosa on the eve of the African National Congress’ (ANC) national elective conference on 15 December last year.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

He also accused Downer, who is the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial, of allegedly leaking his confidential medical information to Maughan in August 2021.

Zuma based his attempt to prosecute Ramaphosa on an accusation that the president failed to act after he complained that Downer had misbehaved.

Losses

In July, a full bench of the Gauteng High Court set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

In their ruling, judges Mahomed Ismail, Selby Baqwa and Lebogang Modiba said Zuma’s private prosecution of the president was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The judges said Zuma brought the private prosecution against Ramaphosa “for an ulterior purpose in what amounts to an abuse of this court’s process”.

However, not satisfied, Zuma appealed the matter and in September, the same court dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal with costs in a unanimous judgment.

The court also found the nolle prosequi certificates, upon which the prosecution was based, were vague, and one of them, initially issued in respect of Downer, did not apply to Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan postponed for six months

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Billy Downer Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe