Deputy director at KZN Premier’s office arrested for using false qualifications

The Hawks from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Monday arrested a 40-year-old employee at the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal for two counts of fraud.

Fraudulent qualifications

According to the Hawks, the suspect was hired by the Premiers office as a project manager in 2010 after submitting fraudulent qualifications. He later secured a deputy director’s post in 2019.

Once it was discovered that his qualifications were fraudulent, disciplinary action was taken and a police report was filed.

“The Department of Public Administration conducted qualification verification and the suspect failed to submit the original documents as requested,” the Hawks said in a statement.

“It was discovered that his qualifications were fraudulent and disciplinary steps were instituted.”

The Hawks added that the Premier’s office lost R3 720 422 because of the fraud.

Court appearance

“The case docket was allocated to Hawks members for further investigation hence he was charged yesterday, 13 February 2023.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

