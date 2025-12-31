Table Mountain Park urges visitors to be fire-wise on New Year’s Eve

TMNP has also appealed to visitors to park responsibly to ensure emergency vehicles can access fire-prone areas without obstruction.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has issued a strong warning to visitors and residents to act responsibly and be fire-wise as New Year’s approaches, amid growing concerns over illegal fires and increased pressure on firefighting resources.

The park has confirmed that additional firefighting resources will be on standby over the festive period, while Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) will actively patrol known fire hotspots across the park.

No fireworks or open flames allowed

TMNP has reminded the public that strict fire regulations remain in place and will be enforced throughout the park and its surrounding areas.

“No flares, fireworks, Chinese lanterns, or any form of open flames are permitted in or near the park,” SANParks said.

Signal Hill, a popular gathering spot on New Year’s Eve, has been identified as a particularly high-risk area due to historically high visitor numbers.

Spike in illegal fire incidents

TMNP Fire Management has recorded a worrying increase in illegal fire incidents, with 2025 already showing higher figures than the same period last year.

“Fire statistics for 2025 already exceed December 2024’s monthly total by seven fires,” SANParks confirmed.

In the past week alone, firefighting teams responded to 14 fires across the park, placing significant strain on resources during one of the busiest times of the year.

It said these incidents occurred during peak festive season conditions marked by heat, dry vegetation, and increased visitor activity.

Public urged to assist emergency services

TMNP has also appealed to visitors to park responsibly to ensure emergency vehicles can access fire-prone areas without obstruction.

“Early reporting is critical to preventing small fires from escalating into major incidents,” it added.

Protecting lives and natural heritage

SANParks thanked the public for their cooperation and support during this high-risk period, emphasising that responsible behaviour plays a key role in protecting lives, property and biodiversity.

