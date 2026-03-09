Suspects arrested after car break-ins and theft attempt at Cape Point

Suspects were arrested after attempting to escape from Cape Point.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) apprehended two suspects over the weekend for vehicle tampering at Cape Point, a section of Table Mountain National Park.

The arrest took place on Friday, 6 March.

SANParks rangers apprehended the pair in the parking lot of the southern section of the national park.



Authorities allegedly caught the suspects attempting to open parked vehicles.

JP Louw, SANParks head of communications and spokesperson, stated that the park rangers responded swiftly to reports of suspicious activity in the area.

SANParks rangers immediately initiated a pursuit after they were alerted.

Louw said the team successfully intercepted the vehicle at the Olifantsbos parking area.

“Upon arrival, the suspects attempted to flee the scene in a grey BMW hatchback. SANParks rangers immediately initiated a pursuit and successfully intercepted the vehicle at the Olifantsbos parking area,” Louw said.

Police caught the suspects using instruments common to car theft.

“A search of the suspects and their vehicle revealed a remote-jamming device, which is believed to have been used to interfere with visitors’ vehicle locking systems.



Louw confirmed that “the two individuals were subsequently handed over to the Simon’s Town police for arrest and further processing.”

Another arrest

In a separate but significant arrest the same weekend, police arrested three armed robbers in Kraaifontein.

Reports show that a camera captured the dramatic arrest, depicting the suspects lying on the ground.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said that the incident unfolded on Saturday along 8th Avenue and Brighton Road, where the vehicle was located with the assistance of a tracking company.

“Metro Police officers arrested three suspects this morning for possession of a hijacked vehicle and illegal firearms,” explained Solomons.

Members of the public alerted officers on patrol in Khayelitsha to a vehicle hijacking in Kraaifontein.

The suspects were allegedly carrying weapons. “When officers searched the vehicle, they recovered two firearms,” Solomons said.

She confirmed that police arrested and detained the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 41, at Kraaifontein Police Station.

